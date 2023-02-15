Van Vleck punched its ticket for the Class 3A playoffs with a 69-48 win over Harmony Friday night. The win puts the Leopards in the playoffs as the Class 3A District 24 runner-up.
“All of the glory goes to the Lord and all of the credit goes to my players It was a great overall team performance. Ben Soto led all scorers with 19. He’s been a great leader for us all season. He is totally unselfish and when called upon he responds, that is what winners do. Cameron always led us in dives on the floor and also made some nice passes setting up teammates for easy looks. I am very proud that our two seniors played so well in the last home game of their senior season. It was another good performance for my stud sophomores, Corey and Micah. Corey had an excellent all-around game, he distributed the ball very well, and most importantly he was the leader that we need him to be. Micah had another double-double. His shot is always on but it is great seeing him expanding his offensive game. He also leads us in rebounding and to do that on our team is special because we have some good rebounders. Peyton avoided foul trouble and scored 9 points, played tough physical defense, and always hits the boards well. Hector, John, and Charlie all contributed. Keemar is recovering from an illness and still played some good defense for us,” said Van Vleck Head Boys Basketball Coach Billy Ramey.
