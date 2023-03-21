The Tidehaven Tigers won their first District 25-3A game Thursday with a 15-5 victory over Rice Consolidated.
The Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first inning and added four runs in the fifth inning for the run-rule win. The Tigers produced 13 hits and took advantage of three Rice Consolidated errors.
