Tigerettes go 1-1 in district play

Tidehaven’s Halyn Rodriguez swings at a pitch and hits the ball to right field during the bottom of the fourth inning in a District 25-3A softball game March 21 against Palacios at Tidehaven High School.

 Photo by Anna Hernandez

The Tidehaven Tigerettes went 1-1 in District 25-3A play last week.

In Tuesday’s matchup against Palacios, Tidehaven won on an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the home team a 5-4 win.

