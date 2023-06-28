The Tidehaven and Bay City 7-on-7 football squads ended their summer at the state tournament last weekend at Veterans Memorial Park & Athletic Complex in College Station.
The Tigers lost, 20-19, to Poth in the second round of the Division III championship bracket after competing, while Bay City’s run ended Friday in the first round of the Division II championship bracket to Decatur, 33-21.
