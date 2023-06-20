Leopard Baseball Clinic: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 to 27 for incoming third- to fifth-graders; 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June June 28 to 29 for incoming sixth- to eighth-graders at Van Vleck High School baseball field. $30 per camper, including Van Vleck Leopard baseball camp shirt. Bring tennis shoes or cleats, comfortable clothes and water. Forms can be found at Athletics Department - Van Vleck ISD Facebook page. Email Van Vleck head baseball coach Jacob Cadle at jcadle@vvisd.org.
Bay City Football Camp: 7 to 9 a.m. for incoming first- to eighth-graders; 7 to 10 a.m. for incoming freshmen July 24 to 26 at Bay City Memorial Stadium. Bring bottled water, workout clothes and tennis shoes. Forms can be found on Bay City ISD Athletics Facebook page.
