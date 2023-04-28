NEEDVILLE — Not much went right for the Bay City Ladycats on Thursday.

The first game of a Class 4A-Region 4 district series was moved from Bay City to Needville because of rain in the area Thursday morning, and the game didn’t go well, either.

Miley Salazar

Bay City starting pitcher Miley Salazar looks to throw a runner out at first base in Game 1 of a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round series against Needville at Needville High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.