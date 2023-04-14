Van Vleck continued its push for a playoff berth Tuesday with a 7-2 victory over Boling.
The win keeps pace with Danbury (7-2, 16-11) for the No. 2 seed in the District 24-3A playoffs. The team plays each other in an April 21 regular-season finale.
