Bay City Ladycat basketball players and coaches, along with Bay City ISD School Board of Trustees, pose with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Troy Nehls, honoring the Ladycats' hard work and dedication en route to a District 26-4A title during the 2022-23 regular season in basketball at Tuesday’s Bay City ISD School Board Trustees meeting.
BAY CITY — Bay City head girls basketball coach Chandi Jones and the Ladycats were recognized Tuesday night during the Bay City ISD School Board Trustees meeting.
The Ladycats received the KHOU Inside School Sports Chevy Spotlight Trophy. They also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Troy Nehls in recognition of their hard work and dedication in pursuit of the District 26-4A title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.