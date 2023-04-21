The Tidehaven Tigers got a 10-2 win April 11 against Rice Consolidated.

Getting the win by pitching six innings was Camden Johnson. He gave up two runs on five hits and struck out four.

Tidehaven

Tidehaven’s Camden Johnson was the Tigers’ starting pitcher in their win over Rice Consolidated on April 11.

