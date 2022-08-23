Bay City cross country performs well at opening meet

Bay City Cross Country competed in the Frio Friday Night Lights Meet this past Friday against 16 team competition.
“This was the first meet of the season and although we have a ton of new faces joining us this year, our times were better than expected. I do think we have runners this year that are going to surprise themselves as well as us as coaches, I am excited to see what this group can do,” said Bay City Head Cross Country Coach Rilea Sanders
