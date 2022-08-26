Siegert pleased with improvement for Lady Blackcats

Siegert pleased with improvement for Lady Blackcats

Coming off an impressive home-sponsored volleyball tournament, Bay City Head Volleyball Coach Larry Siegert

“I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the tournament. It was amazing the feedback that I received from other coaches,” Siegert said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.