Riverside Park and the Bay City Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up again to bring outdoor programs and activities back to the park this summer beginning this weekend.
The lineup of events for the summer season will include Fishing 101, Fish Prints, Boater’s Safety Course, Owl Prowl, Camping 101 and Hunter’s Education.
“We want our guests to get out and explore Riverside Park,” Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Blackburn said. “All of our Go Wild! programs are designed to help people get out more and learn about the great outdoors that we live in. We want guests to learn about and enjoy the natural world and to be excited about all the wild things that are right here in Bay City.”
Fishing 101 will be taught by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department angler instructors on Saturday, June 17 and again on August 5. The instructors will teach participants the basics of fishing including casting techniques, equipment need, knots and tackle assembly, proper fishing handling, fish identification and habitat, fishing safety and ethics.
Fish Prints will be held on Saturday, June 24 and interested guests can learn about the traditional Japanese method of printing fish — a practice that dates back to the mid 1800s — that was used to record fisherman’s catches.
Boater’s Safety Course will teach the basics of boating safety, seamanship and laws relating to water safety. The course will be held on Saturday, July 15.
Owl Prowl will be held on Saturday, August 19, and cover all things owls and their habitat. Guests will even be able to dissect owl pellets — owl vomit — showing guests what owls eat and can’t digest.
All programs are $5 each, except Camping 101 and Hunter’s Education.
Registration is available in person at Bay City Parks Administration, 1209 10th Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s also an option to register on-line at https://www.cityofbaycity.org/190/Parks-Recreation. For more details and information, call Riverside Park at 979-245-0340 or Parks and Recreation at 979-323-1660.
