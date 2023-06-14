Riverside Park and the Bay City Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up again to bring outdoor programs and activities back to the park this summer beginning this weekend.

The lineup of events for the summer season will include Fishing 101, Fish Prints, Boater’s Safety Course, Owl Prowl, Camping 101 and Hunter’s Education.

