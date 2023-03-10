I heard this story about a bus bumping along a back road in the south. In one seat an old man holding a bunch of flowers. Across the aisle was a young girl whose eyes came back again and again to the man’s flowers. The time came for the old man to get off.
He reached over and put the flowers in the young girl’s lap. “I can see you love flowers and I think my wife would want you to have them, I’ll tell her I gave them to you.”
