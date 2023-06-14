The recent Harbor election has come and gone. There were lots of good amenities that the new harbor could have brought to the county. However, the voters had their say and for many reasons it was defeated. Not because the ideas were bad, rather the timing was at bad time economy wise and there’s not much appetite for a new tax on county residents.
One of the features of the new harbor was a public area where farmers markets, picnics, barbecue cook-offs and events of all kinds could have occurred. It would have been nice, but all is not lost. How about a ball field and basketball court added to the above items?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.