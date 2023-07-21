On Oct. 22, 1954, my husband, Ike Newberry, was ejected from an F84 in a thunderstorm. He landed near Bay City, eight miles north on Highway 60. His chute got caught on fence and a passing motorist picked him up. This was on Pierce Ranch.
The motorist carried him to the courthouse and Sheriff Jack Cole transported him to the local hospital.
