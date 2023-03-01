Editor's Note: Spring is here and so is half of my zombie garden

Has spring sprung? I think so. It’s the first day of March and my backyard is blooming with blossoms and new green growth. When buying my home, I inherited the picturesque garden of the late Jean Weeks, who was a multi-talented artist probably most known for her watercolor paintings.
I have to be careful here because when referring to the garden, I still say “her,” garden. It doesn’t feel like mine yet. It probably won’t until I make some substantial additions and more time passes. I still feel her essence in all the beautiful things in my home. Maybe that sounds odd to some, but she made this home hers and her imprint is still there. The master bathroom is painted with butterflies, lupine flowers and spreading ivy. The kitchen window overlooks the winding path of stones to her art studio, and her garden has a charming little personality. You might say a garden can’t have a personality but trust me it can.
