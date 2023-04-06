You know what’s making me really jazzed up right now about life? All the county events I’m attending every weekend. It’s no exaggeration that every weekend I’m scheduled to attend an event. It feels so good to see people in the community excited to get out of their homes and support local organizations.
It feels like we’re finally back to some normalcy. The years of worry and panic from the pandemic have stayed with me, always in the back of my mind. I’m finally to the point where I’m not worried about catching covid. I’ve stopped doom scrolling and searching for news about it. Someone can cough near me and I’m not groaning. I’ve even stopped sanitizing my hands so much. It’s a relief to finally let go of that baggage. I’m glad we’re all getting out of the confinement of our homes.
