Wilma Faye White
May 28, 1941 –
December 14, 2022
Wilma Faye White, 81, of Bay City passed from this life over into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born May 28, 1941 in Houston to the late O.D. and Caramel Pruett Key. Wilma died peacefully after a year-long battle with Cancer. She grew up with 6 brothers and sisters on her family’s dairy farm North of Houston.
Early on, Wilma obtained her Real Estate Brokers license and was a land developer with her late husband M. J. White. Together they developed recreational waterfront developments Downey’s Caney Creek, Tres Palacios Oaks, Oak Hollow and finally Cape Carancahua in Jackson County. Wilma was a very hard worker and never gave up on anything she set her sights on, including hunting in South Texas or casting over a school of fish. When November came, it was off to Cotulla with her family, for a month of hunting in South Texas. Wilma also loved catching Red fish and trout in Matagorda Bay. She later had a Real Estate Business in Hemphill TX where again, she loved to set the hook-on Largemouth Bass while fishing on Lake Sam Rayborn or fishing for white bass North of Austin in the Colorado river in Bend, TX. Wilma loved her family and got up early to fix the children breakfast before school – everyday! She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and loved children so much that she opened an in-home day care in her late 70’s. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she really enjoyed her time with friends in their Sunday School Class and Church Services.
She is survived by her sons: John White & wife Shawn of Tres Palacios Oaks and Barry White & wife Rene’ of Nacogdoches TX; daughter: Sherri White Ratliff & Husband William Ratliff of Bay City; grandsons: William Ratliff Jr. & wife Susan, Chad Crochet, Jason Ratliff & wife Chelsea, and Mathew White & wife Lani; granddaughters: Rachel White, Liz Perry, Missy White, Mendy Duhon & husband Matt, Katy White, and Jessica Stottlemyer & husband Jason; great grandchildren: Thomas, Chloe, Caylee, Lexi, Jaxson, Colt, Lane, Levi, Addy, Sadie, Matthew, Beaux, and John; and great-great grandchildren: Birdie and Waylon. Day Care – Tristan, Haylie, Nicole, Hudson, Brycen, Liam, Jae’Von, Brianna, Lexus, Xavier, Jason, Brooklyn, Waytt, Ma’Kyalh, Alexander, Pamela, Jace, Riley, Kash, Rosie, Bentley, Sadie, Rian, Jase, Demitri, Landon, Ashley, Cooper, Ja’Niyah, Daphne, Emilynn, Lex, Miyah, Aiden, Heidi, Konner, Reynaldo, Connor, Adrian, Eli, Emma, Layken, Hayden, Emma, Levi, Rowdy, Derrick, - she loved you all.
The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lane Par-Due Officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visitingwww.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home (979) 245-4613
2 Corinthians 5:8
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.