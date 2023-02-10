William Harvey “Bill” Bona, 76, of Bay City passed away February 7, 2023. He was born
July 3, 1946 in South Fork, Utah to the late Thomas Bona and Otha Lee Harvey Bona.
Bill attended Wharton County Junior College and Alvin Community College. He worked for Amoco Oil Production where he retired as Senior Field Supervisor over 25 years. He then continued with consultation for the company on special projects. He also had a passion for ranching and raising cattle on the Rafter B Ranch in Cedar Lane, Texas.
His strong faith in God set a strong example for his family. He looked forward to his weekly service at Calvary Baptist in Bay City. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He was a great mentor to others in many ways, but more than anything he loved spending time with his family. His specialty was entertaining his great-grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Teri Ann Bona Schrader and his wife Lyndelle C. Bona.
Survivors include daughter Cindy K. Simpson (Neil); and grandchildren Chance Muskiet (Shelbie), Whitney Muskiet and Meagan Schrader and great grandsons Nolan Sexton and Case Cooper Muskiet.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. with Rev. Lane Par Due officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tommy Harvey, Wayne Harvey, Alan Chasak, Chance Muskiet, Darrin Wiens and Jacob Zuhlke. Honorary pallbearer is George De Vassal.