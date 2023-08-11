Wallace Huerta

Wallace “Wally” Huerta was born on March 14,1964 in Bay City, Texas to Trinidad and Raul Huerta Sr. He passed away on August 7, 2023
Wally was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mercedes and Louis Huerta Sr., Julius Gonzales and Luz Gonzales; and his great nephew, Xavier Zboral-Huerta.
He is survived by his parents, Trinidad and Raul Huerta Sr., of Van Vleck, Texas; and his siblings, Mary Antonia Huerta of Van Vleck, Texas, Noah (Isabel) Huerta of Bay City, and Raul (Rachel) Huerta Jr., of Van Vleck, Texas.
Wally was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and attended mass with his parents every Sunday for the majority of his lifetime.
Wally was a beloved member of his family and as such, left an abundance of memories within the hearts of all his nieces, nephews, cousins, and siblings.
The Huerta family takes great solace in knowing he is now resting peacefully with our Heavenly Father.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be Raul Huerta Jr., Noah Valenzuela, Louis Huerta III, Michael Huerta, David Castillo and Mario Peña. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Huerta Jr., Mike Diaz and Noah Huerta.
