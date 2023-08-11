Virgil Glen Mangum, 96, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on July 31, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas. He was born on April 4, 1927, in Bay City, to the late John Jefferson Mangum Sr. and Harriet “Hallie” Ann Lee Mangum.
Glen grew up in Bay City, the son of a rice farmer. He was baptized and raised in the First Baptist Church. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1944. He joined the Army and was stationed in San Antonio, where he met his wife, Carol, who was also working at Dodd Field, Fort Sam Houston. They married in San Antonio in 1947, then returned home to Bay City.
Glen was an ag pilot for over forty years. He took his first airplane ride when he was in high school. His senior year, he took flying lessons at Wharton and earned his private license. Around 1947, he got his commercial license and started crop dusting. He was a great mechanic and took meticulous care of his planes. In all those years, he had a few forced landings, but never an accident. He always said he knew God was watching over him.
Glen’s hobbies included hunting, deep sea fishing, and bowling. He made yearly hunting trips with a large group of friends to Colorado and had several deer leases in Texas. During the summers, he enjoyed deep sea fishing in Port Aransas. He was in a bowling league in Bay City for many years.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ethel Sansing and Mabel Sherry; brother, John Jefferson Mangum Jr.; and son-in-law, Larry W. Harrison.
Glen is survived by his wife of 76 years, Carol Mangum; his daughters, ReNae Little (Walt), and Monique Harrison; grandchildren, Jocelyn Ritz (Jerry Ware) and Eric Harrison; great-grandchildren, Alex Kiefer and Erin Ware Ryman (Hunter); and great-great grandchildren, Ezra and Emmet Ryman.
A Private interment was held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Van Vleck, Texas on Friday, August 4, 2023.