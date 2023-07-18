Texana Peter

Texana Melinda Peter
August 13, 1927 - July 12, 2023
Texana Melinda Peter was born on Saturday, August 13, 1927 to Maurice and Helen Miller. As a young girl she was raised on the family farm in Howe, Texas with her two sisters, Bette and Margie. At sixteen, she started attending Austin College in Sherman, Texas, graduating at nineteen with a teaching degree. She initially wanted to be a flight stewardess which was a daring occupation for a lady in 1947, but was too young. She found a job posting on a college bulletin board and hopped on a train for Wallis, Texas to start her teaching career.
In the little town of Wallis, Linda, as she was known by friends and family, quickly settled in as a 3rd grade teacher. She met her future husband Jerry, who had just returned home from the war, and they married in 1948. She quickly assimilated into her Czech family and community, and learned to speak Czech. Even into her last years, Linda fondly could still call the roll of Catholic Daughters by memory, pronouncing and spelling all the multi-consonant Czech surnames. Linda and Jerry soon started their family with two daughters, Mary & Helen and found the time for Linda to obtain her Master’s Degree in Education and English.
In 1958 the family of four moved to Van Vleck, Texas where a few years later she gave birth to their son, Louis. Linda started her long career at Van Vleck ISD teaching High School English, Speech, and Spanish. Teaching her students gave her great joy and she devoted her energy to their success. On many nights and weekends Linda could be found at the school directing the One Act Plays or driving students to weekend UIL Competitions. She was at every football game supporting her students on the field and band. As a class sponsor, she often was working late into the nights chaperoning many class dances and trips. Linda affectionately reminisced of her students by name, telling heartwarming stories of how each one personally excelled.
In 1977, the Van Vleck ISD Trustees had confidence in Linda’s abilities as Assistant Principal and promoted her to High School Principal. Although common now, at that time it was unheard of for a woman to be a High School Principal. Linda had the support of her fellow teachers and had the grit to stand her ground when challenged solely because of her gender. Linda retired from Van Vleck ISD in 1986 after 38 years’ service teaching. Not letting the dust settle, she promptly volunteered as a Hospital Volunteer “Pink Lady” at Matagorda General Hospital where she happily continued serving the community for many years.
Linda passed away on July 12, 2023. She believed in Jesus as her savior and in her very last days would name all the family and friends she looked forward to joining in Heaven. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and her sisters, Margie Baxter and Bette Watkins.
She is survived by her children, Mary Cudd (Mike) of West Columbia, Helen Peter of Sugar Land, and Louis Peter (Debbie) of Cedar Lane. She had four grand-daughters, Mary Helene, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Rebecca; along with eight great grand-daughters, Marianne, Madeline, Lilly, Olivia, Whitney, Anna, Leah, and Miriam. Linda loved all her family dearly and left a surprise note we just found thanking each by name for making her life a happy one.
