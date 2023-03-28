Sydonia Ann Manna Winters
October 13, 1943 – March 21, 2023
Sydonia Ann Manna Winters, age 79, was a loving mother, grammy, aunt and cousin. She passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023.
Sydonia was born October 13, 1943 in Bay City, Texas to the late Ludvik Manna and Myrtle Burke Manna. She loved her hometown and continued living there after her graduation from Bay City High School in 1962.
Sydonia was a beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, and generous person. She was very active in the community. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for many years and served as a South Texas Girl Scout Council Member. Sydonia was also a substitute teacher and a proud member of the Matagorda County United Way.
She thoroughly enjoyed visiting with treasured friends and making new ones. She was always eager to learn of their life experiences. Every holiday, big or small, Sydonia anticipated having her room decorated at the nursing home. This was one of her favorite things and she looked forward to it. She would stare at all of the beauty in her room and loved to show it o? to all of the sta? and residents.
She loved that it brought a smile to everyone’s face. That was her nature, happiness and helping others, even when she wasn’t physically able to. Sydonia LOVED butterflies, they were very special to her. Butterflies are messengers from the spirit. The butterfly has the most significant number of symbolic meanings, the most important butterfly meaning being personal transformation.
Other definitions include change, hope, endurance, renewal and courage. Sydonia also LOVED George Strait. Anytime he had a new song come out, that would become her new favorite! George Strait songs would be played on repeat for hours and hours! The most requested were Amarillo by Morning, The Fireman, Check Yes or No, and The Chair. She obviously had great taste in music!
Sydonia is survived by her brother, Richard “Smoky” Manna and his wife Kay of Helotes, Texas; her daughters, Stacy Winters of Sealy, Texas and Connie Cunningham of Markham, Texas; her grandchildren, Brittainy Hodges and husband Jarred of Bay City, Texas, Brandon Gavranovic and wife Megan of El Paso, Texas, Brian Gavranovic and wife Cheyenne of Bay City, Texas; great grandchildren, Jameson Hodges, Kimberly Gavranovic, Waylon and Esme Gavranovic; close family friends, Janet Sierra and Kay Winters; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and numerous friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ludvik and Myrtle Manna.
The family would love to thank the sta? of the Matagorda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This was Sydonia’s home for the last six years, and all of the love and care she received during that time will never go unnoticed. All of you were her dear friends and extended family.
Per Sydonia’s request, there will not be a funeral nor a memorial service.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Matagorda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Department.
“As I sit in heaven and watch you everyday, I try to let you know with signs I never went away. I hear you when you’re laughing, and watch you as you sleep. I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep. I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home. So I try to send you signs so you know you are not alone. Don’t feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me. Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see. So live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free. Then I know with every breath you take you’ll be taking one for me.”