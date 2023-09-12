Stuart Hoyt Johnson, 73, of Blessing, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, peacefully in his home. He was born on September 22, 1949 in Bay City, Texas to the late Albert Hoyt and Maxine Cornelius Johnson of Markham, Texas.
Stuart graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1969; he then would go on to receive his Bachelor of Science from Southwest Texas State University in 1974. He married Cynthia Schraub of Bay City on June 27, 1970. Upon graduation, he began his lifelong passion for farming and ranching. Stuart was a third generation rice farmer/rancher who valued his time with family on the farm. Harvest was a family affair, often with each family member operating a piece of equipment. He was known for his unique hand signals and non-verbal directions from across the field, with the expectation of understanding. He was a kind, gentle man with a love for high school and college sports; he loved watching his children, grandchildren, and Tidehaven teams compete. The legacy of his kind spirit and competiveness will continue on in the lives of his children, grandchildren and all those who knew him.
Stuart is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Stephen “T-John” Crow of El Maton, Jamie and Nathan Boyd of Bryan; son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Krystal Johnson of Midfield; sisters, Joyce Maroney of Canyon Lake, Deean Griffith of Blessing; brother, Max Johnson of Houston; brother-in-law, Craig Schraub of Canyon Lake; ten grandchildren, Logan Crow, Stratton Crow, Carrson Crow, Gage Boyd, Cannon Boyd, Gunner Boyd, Austin Smith, Addisyn Helfer, Ashlynn Helfer, and Paige Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Schraub Johnson.
Stuart’s celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on September 16, 2023, at Beneath the Oaks Venue, Midfield, Texas, with Pastor Max Pluss officiating.