Stephen Donald Holland
March 18, 1952 –
December 29, 2022
Stephen “Steve” Donald Holland, 70, of Bay City, Texas passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Steve was born on Tuesday, March 18, 1952 in Milan, Indiana; son of Houston and Dolly (Gordon) Holland. Steve married the love of his life, Kathleen (Stevens) Holland, on October 14, 1972. Steve was a car enthusiast who enjoyed building cars, racing cars, and watching car competitions. His love of cars was more than a hobby and a passion, but also his life’s work in the second part of his career. He managed an auto parts store, worked at car dealerships and went on to manage a car dealership, owned and operated his own retail car business, and eventually owned and operated his own wholesale car business, all in the Texas Gulf Coast area. In the first part of Steve’s career, he worked in the energy sector for Otis Engineering. He started in New Orleans, Louisiana as an on- and off-shore technician. He then moved with Kathie to Bay City, Texas where he continued with Otis Engineering. After living in Bay City for about four years, he, Kathie, and his son Troy moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he managed the Otis Engineering office and helped to oversee Prudhoe Bay operations. Steve always loved to talk with his family and friends, constantly on the phone or on his way to visit someone in person. Steve loved a good car trip and wanted to see as many different places as four wheels and some gas would take him.
Steve will be missed by his wife, Kathleen Holland of Bay City, Texas; his son Troy Holland of Los Angeles, California; his brother Michael Holland, and his wife Debbie, of Dillsboro, Indiana; his brother Randal Holland, and his wife Kathy, of Canaan, Indiana; his brother Tim Holland of Madison, Indiana; and special family friend Jonathan Wu of Los Angeles, California.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Houston and Dolly Holland; his brother Mark Holland; his sister Joyce Holland Enzinger; and his brother-in-law Larry Enzinger.
A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Oakdale Cemetery, 10350 Beatty Road, Moores Hill, Indiana 47032.
A memorial service will be held in Bay City, Texas at First Baptist Church in the Pearl Morton Hall on Monday, January 9 at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be given in honor of Steve to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Memorial contributions to M.D. Anderson can be sent to P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4586. Include in memory of Stephen Holland and address 4707 Marlin Dr. Bay City, TX 77414 for acknowledgement to be sent. Filter-DeVries-Moore Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements: Box 146, Dillsboro, IN 47018, (812) 432-5480. Please visit our website at www.filterdevriesmoore.com to share your condolences and memories of Steve.