Sidney James
Broussard, Sr.
December 1, 1940 –
February 11, 2023
Sidney James Broussard, Sr. 82, passed away February 11, 2023. He was born December 1, 1940 in Palacios, TX to the late Noah Joseph Broussard and Vernia Richard Broussard.
On July 31, 1961 he married the love of his life, Rita Byron of Mobile, Alabama and later became a father of three lovely children. This year they would have celebrated their 62nd Anniversary. He spent most of his career traveling all over Texas and out of state, as a rig welder on pipelines. Before retiring at the age of 72, he spent the last ten years of his career working as an inspector on pipelines. Sidney was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and friends and loved reminiscing about things in his past. In his younger years he was in a country band as the lead singer. He enjoyed playing the guitar and golf before he began having health struggles. He was a hard-worker and great teacher. His was loved deeply by his family and will be greatly missed.
Sidney is survived by his beautiful and loving wife, Rita Elaine Broussard of Van Vleck, Texas, son Sidney Broussard, Jr. (Jami) of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter Tyrena Harvey (Stephen) of Van Vleck, TX, grandchildren Justin Broussard (Kristina) of Palacios, TX, Tyler Broussard (Sabrina) of Palacios, TX, Emily Broussard of Conroe, TX, Brandi Durham (Rodney) of Huntington, TX, Kristin Thacker (Colton) of Lufkin, TX, Courtney Harvey of Bay City, TX, Hanna Harvey of Spring, TX, Rebeccah Harvey of Van Vleck, TX, fifteen great grandchildren, and his brother Noah Broussard of Sweeny, TX.
He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Carol Renee Broussard Martin, siblings Lawrence Broussard, Selema Broussard Bailey, Robert Broussard, Oliver Broussard, Agnes Broussard Carvel, Linda Broussard Srkala, Olive Broussard Burke, Ailene Broussard Bickham, Bertha Broussard, Wallace Broussard, Alvin Broussard, Edward Broussard, Howard Broussard, JoAnn Broussard Yendry, Alice Broussard Stuart, and Carolyn Broussard Tweedle Jones.
Visitation will begin 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Harvest Time Church, 42 FM 457, Bay City, TX 77414. Services will be at 2:30 p.m., followed by interment at Midfield Cemetery. Pallbearers are Justin Broussard, Tyler Broussard, Dylan Herchman, Brandon Oeher, Ray Sexton, Jr., Kenny Sexton, Greg Sexton and Alvin Broussard.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. 979-245-4613.