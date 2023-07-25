Ruth May Schwabe Leissner of Bay City, Texas passed away on July 21, 2023 at the age of 99. She was born July 12, 1924 in Hochheim, Texas to Emil and Eva McGehee Schwabe.
Ruth graduated from Yoakum High School in 1940, Victoria Junior College in 1942, and received her BBA from Texas A&I in 1946. She began her teaching career at 18 years old, while pursuing her college degree in the summers. Her first year of teaching was at the O’Connor Ranch (a one room school house) in Refugio County. Other area schools she taught at were Vanderbilt HS, Van Vleck HS, Jeff Davis Elementary and Pierce Elementary in Bay City. While teaching at Vanderbilt HS one of her students, Jake Leissner, set her up with his brother, Vernon Leissner. After a brief courtship, they married and moved to Bay City in August 1946. She taught several generations of families and always cherished many life-long friendships of former students. She retired after 26 years.
She was an active member of the Bay City Presbyterian Church and a Life Member of Presbyterian Women, Teacher Retirement Association and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award of Lions Club International. In retirement, Ruth compiled photo album-scrapbooks for each of her eight grandchildren and organized the family’s genealogy records. She loved and adored her grandchildren. She was very active and supportive in all their activities, especially at the family ranch. Ruth was well known for her impeccable memory and sharp wit, especially the countless stories she could recall and tell in detail. She enjoyed playing cards and was active in many bridge groups for over 60 years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Vernon Allison Leissner; her daughter, Leah Leissner Sedlacek; and her siblings, Emil Edward Schwabe and Mary Louise Schwabe Wenske.
She is survived by her sons, Al Leissner (Charlotte), Denton Leissner (Linda); son-in-law, Larry Sedlacek; grandchildren, Lance, Amber, Lee (Amanda), Stuart (Catherine), Sara (Wes), Chance (Lindsey), Poth (Tyler), Cole (Cassie); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Anne Kaiser; and in-laws, Glen and Leura Leissner and Madelyn Ann Sutton.
Ruth and her family were blessed, thankful and grateful for Teresa Ortiz, her caregiver for over four years. Also, much appreciation to Letha, Jovita and Gloria, and Angels Care Hospice, especially Alex.
Services were held Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, the Bay City Lions Club or the charity of your choice, in honor of her memory.