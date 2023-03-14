Roy Joe “Pete” Triplet Mar 14, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roy Joe “Pete” Triplet Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roy Joe “Pete” TripletJune 29, 1935 –March 12, 2023Honoring the life of Roy Joe “Pete” Triplet, age 87, of Bay City, Texas on March 15, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.Roy was born on June 29, 1935 in San Augustine, Texas and passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023 in Victoria, Texas at PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria Southeast.He was a resident of Bay City for over 50 years and was known in this area for being a jack of “All” trades.His kind and gentle spirit will be missed. His true friends until the end are Willie Wiley and wife Linda of Bay City; as well as other life-long friends.Final arrangements entrusted to Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune