Rosie Marie Chick Tibbit, 77, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bay City. She is survived by her husband Bob Tibbit; her children, Cheli Crouch, Derek Tibbit, Shawn Tibbit, and Ashley Ros; her grandchildren, Amanda Bishop, Cody Crouch, Taylor Croat, Garrett Ros, Grayson Ros, Gaven Ros, and Aubrey Ros; and great-grandchildren Jaycie Croatt, Lane Croatt, Callie Croatt, and Kai Crouch; and her sister, Janice Jewell.
Rosie was born March 28, 1945, in Gallup, New Mexico, to Norman Lee Chick and Noreen Boliver. She graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, New Mexico. Rosie lived in numerous states and countries throughout her life but was always quick to come to the aid of a family member or friend if they needed her and would travel miles to do so. She was a woman of many talents, such as business owner, dental hygienist, hairstylist, secretary, interior decorator, seamstress, fabulous hostess, amazing cook and baker, and she loved to paint with oils. Mostly, she just loved to be with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Chick and Noreen Boliver Wilkerson, her stepfather, Aubrey Wilkerson, her former husband, Ronald Miller, and son-in-law, Joe Ros.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church in Bay City at 2321 Avenue F. on Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m. In place of flowers, feel free to make a donation to pkunews.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.