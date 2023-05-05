It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved Richard Joseph Gonzales Jr.
Richard “Joey” Gonzales of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away surrounded by his devoted wife and closest family on Saturday, April 29, 2023. He was 41 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Amanda Gonzales; father, Richard Gonzales; mother, Patricia Gonzales; and four sisters, Priscilla Johnson, Carissa Gonzales, Melody Wayman, and Valeria Torfin. He was an uncle to four nieces and two nephews whom he loved dearly, Mia, Miah, Everly, Rylla, Alexander, and Jordan.
Richard “Joey”, was born on October 17, 1981 in Bay City, Texas. He was the firstborn of five children and was honored to be his father’s “only son.” Richard “Joey” grew up in Bay City, Texas, most of his childhood where he made many fond memories and friends.
He would grow up to live his adolescent and adult life in Lake Jackson, Texas. He attended Brazoswood High School, Brazoswood College, and Next Level Barber Institute.
He pursued a career in professional truck driving, welding, and as a barber.
He was married to his best friend Amanda for ten years and together for over twenty-one years. Together they were devout Jehovah’s Witnesses in faith and lived to serve God wholeheartedly. Richard truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, cooking for friends, fishing, chatting on the phone with his dad, or driving his tractor. Richard had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He made a friend wherever he went.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Richard touched are invited to Richards’ final arrangements, which will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at his place of worship, The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 2030 Brazosport Blvd North, Clute, Texas 77531.