Randy Maroney
January 19, 1949 –
January 27, 2023
Randy lived an extraordinary life. For twenty years he served his country with vital, strategic hands-on contributions. His efforts have undeniably protected the lives of our service men and women. In later life, he ignored debilitating, physical limitations to be a driving, personal force in the creation of a powerful and effective prison ministry. His family is so proud of him.
Randy was the second son of five children born to Harold and Erma Jean Maroney in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Tidehaven High School, El Maton, Texas in 1967, much to the relief of his principal. Randy was a mischievous and challenging youth. He enlisted in the US Navy in June of 1968 and married his high school sweetheart, Sandi Blackwood of Bay City, Texas on December 22, 1968. He served during Vietnam as a seaman on the USS New. Then received a B.A from the University of Texas through the Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program in 1974. Randy’s officer commissions included the USS Camden and USS Tacoma. He attended the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterrey, CA and earned a M.S. in Engineering in 1982. As a Lt. Commander in 1986, Randy became a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. He moved out of the normal naval command path to serve the White House’s National Security Council under President Ronald Reagan and his National Security Advisor, General Colin Powell. At his 1988 retirement, Randy was presented with the Defense Superior Service Medal in recognition of his service, a decoration reserved for general and flag officers.
Randy promptly started his own company in Virginia, advising clients on the “next era of technology”, open systems architecture, standards-based programming, and this new thing called “the internet”. He later joined a larger firm as its Vice President for Emerging Technologies. After returning from a business trip on June 15, 1996, Randy suffered two ruptured brain aneurysms causing extensive trauma. In all, six were surgically treated at George Washington Hospital. He survived, but with long lasting collateral damage to his brain, eyesight, and an impaired short-term memory. Randy and Sandi returned to Texas to be near family during his long recovery.
Despite these handicaps, Randy never lost his religious convictions. He began volunteering with Sandi at “Texas Reach Out Ministries”, providing men and women leaving the criminal justice system with safe housing, spiritual guidance, life skills, and employment assistance. In 2005, he met Robert Dorrough, the founder of “The God of Hope Ministries”. It brings God’s Word into Texas prisons and is the most successful effort of its kind to date in reducing re-incarceration after inmate release. Randy’s volunteer efforts and teaching reached over one thousand inmates.
Randy died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday, January 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Sandi of Buda, TX, his son Michael Maroney of Herndon, VA, his son, Ben Maroney and wife, Heather, and their daughter, Charlotte of Atlanta, GA; brothers Larry Maroney and his wife, Joyce of Canyon Lake, TX, Mark Maroney (his wife Jeanette proceeded Randy in death) of Granbury, TX, and Brad Maroney also of Granbury TX, and sister Jill Jackson and her husband Billy Jackson of Haltom City, TX and twenty one nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX 78749 starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to “The God of Hope Ministries” at https://www.thegodofhope.org/.