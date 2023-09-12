Patricia Allen Williams Sep 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Allen WilliamsPatricia Allen Williams, 70, formerly of Live Oak, Texas passed away on September 5, 2023, in Lenoir City, Tennessee.Services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Vine Grove Christian Church in Live Oak. Burial will follow at the Basil Allen Family Memorial Plot in Live Oak.Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune