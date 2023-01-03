Pamela Sue Rakestraw, 77, of Bay City, Texas passed away peacefully at her residence in the early morning hours on December 29, 2022. She was born to her parents: John Aldridge and Jane (Rugeley) Rakestraw in Bay City, Texas on December 31, 1944.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bay City, Texas located at 2200 Avenue E, Bay City, TX 77414.
Pamela attended Bay City Highschool and later she attended College in Gulf Park, Mississippi. She worked in the Senior Industry in Houston, Texas, a calling which she absolutely adored. Pamela made some very special lifelong friends, which she remained close with and cherished dearly. Pamela also loved and cherished her cats, who kept her in good company.
Left to cherish Pamela’s memory is her brother, Rick Rakestraw of Bay City, Texas.
Awaiting Pamela’s arrival in Heaven were her parents: John and Jane Rakestraw and her sister, Cathy Roberts.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Wikoff family for their love and support during this time. There are not enough words to express our gratitude for you, so we say, “Thank you so very much.”
