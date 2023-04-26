Otto Woods Sr. Apr 26, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Otto Woods Sr.Funeral services for Otto Woods Sr. of Galveston, Texas will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Avenue L, Galveston, TX 77550. Viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.Burial immediately following. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune