Nalona Neuszer
October 11, 1935 – June 2, 2023
Nalona Neuszer, age 87, of Blessing, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 2, 2023. Her deepest passion in life was studying and teaching the Bible in a deeper and more meaningful way. Her desire was for everyone she knew to know the Lord.
On October 11, 1935, Nalona was born to Freeman and Francis Harvey of Palacios, Texas. At the age of 17, on a blind date, she met a special Aggie, named Leo Neuszer. Soon after graduating from Palacios High School in 1954, Nalona and Leo married on June 12. They were together for almost 70 years.
Leo enlisted in the United States Air Force which took them out of state to live and start their family. After serving three years of active duty, Nalona and Leo moved back to Texas and settled in Markham. Their family grew; they had four daughters and one son.
Because of Nalona and Leo’s growing family, in the early 1970s, they built a home and moved to Bay City, Texas. Nalona loved family. She loved family gatherings and was very skilled at organizing dinners and parties, whether it was for her 83-year-old grandmother’s birthday or an Easter Egg Hunt for the little ones.
Also, in the early 70s, Nalona discovered her talent for making and creating ceramic pieces. She painted beautiful woodland animals, smiley figurines with their large head and big, bright eyes and smile, and various Christmas scenes. One of Leo’s favorites was a big, gray Brahman bull; Nalona named it Matlock after the bull Leo had at the ranch. The whole Neuszer family was excited at Christmas when they saw the big boxes under the tree because they knew what the contents contained: her beautiful ceramics!
During her children’s early years, Nalona worked hard as a homemaker. After the kids got older, she worked outside the home in the medical field. Both Nalona and Leo retired in the late 1990s. At the turn of the century, they purchased an RV and did some traveling throughout the United States, but by far, her favorite vacation was abroad. For many, many years, Nalona dreamed of going to Israel. She wanted to walk in the footsteps of Jesus, see the things He saw and be baptized in the same river He was. In 2007, that dream came true. Nalona and Leo traveled to the Holy Land, took a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, were baptized in the Jordan River, walked on the Mount of Olives and went inside the empty tomb! They were also able to take a side trip to Petra, Jordan where she got to meet Queen Rania.
All throughout Nalona and Leo’s marriage, they were active in church. Nalona taught Sunday School, Bible School and Bible Studies. Her main focus in teaching was to tell about God’s unyielding love to the world and the gift of His son, Jesus Christ.
Friday morning around 3 a.m., Nalona entered through the gates of Heaven. We know there were many friends and loved ones waiting to greet her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Frances Snider Harvey; her infant baby daughter, Connie Lynette Neuszer; a brother, Lonnie Harvey; sisters-in-law, Margie Ackerman, Rosemary Harvey, Dorette Harvey; and a brother-in-law, Bob Ackerman.
Nalona will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She touched our lives in so many ways. She is survived by her loving husband, Leo P. Neuszer Jr. of Blessing, Texas; daughter, Carol Neuszer of League City, Texas; daughter, Lori Ann Collins (James) of Bay City, Texas; daughter, Lisa Adams of Cypress, Texas; son, Phil Neuszer (Marsha Butler) of Bay City, Texas. Nalona had five grandchildren, Greg Collins (Toi) of Friendswood, Texas, Kimberly Melendez (Matt) of Richmond, Texas, Cammile Brannan (Rad) of Cypress, Texas, Ashley Adams of Cypress, Texas and Mark Collins of Bay City, Texas. Her six great-grandchildren are, Jackson, Micah and Tessa Collins of Friendswood, Texas, Collins Melendez of Richmond, Texas, Harper and Baby Boy Brannan of Cypress, Texas who is due in October. Nalona also leaves behind three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gaylon Harvey (and friend, Connie Huitt) of Blessing, Texas, Larry Harvey of Alvin, Texas, Donnie Harvey (Mary Jo) of Ashby, Texas and Wanda Harvey Johnson (Al) of Palacios, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Palacios Funeral Home located at 701 1st Street, Palacios, Texas. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2 p.m. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg Collins, Mark Collins, Matt Melendez, Rad Brannan, Tim Harvey, Toby Harvey, Tyson Harvey, Michael Harvey, David Harvey, Chris Harvey, Kevin Harvey, Dennis Wesselman and Michael Steffek.
The Neuszer family would like to extend a special thank you to Angels Hospice Care of Bay City, especially Cathy Dunn, June Moore, Terevea Bonner Williams, and Bertha Fields. Your knowledge, care and support for our whole family is greatly appreciated.
Her children rise up and bless her; her husband also, and he praises her, saying: “Many daughters have done nobly, But you excel them all.” ~ Proverbs 31:28-29 NASB
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.