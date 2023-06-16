Michaeleen “Micki” Louise Rother Krchnak passed away June 13, 2023. She was born September 11, 1945 in Bay City, Texas to John and Ann Rother, but lived most of her life in Cypress, Texas.
With a servant heart, Micki lived her life selflessly helping others. She was a devout catholic and follower of God, continually seeking the Lord’s strength and presence. Micki never missed a chance to spend time with immediate or extended family and had many close friendships she cherished deeply.
She was beloved and respected in both her personal and professional life. Her career was solely focused on nursing where she held various roles in the Houston area. She was an avid reader, amazing cook and enjoyed crafts and gardening. She always loved painting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her two brothers, James Rother and John F. Rother; and her sister-in-law, Doris Rother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Johnny Jerome Krchnak; a brother, Bernard Rother (Madeline); and sister Mary Ann Gibson (Jim). She was also survived by her two sons and wives, Eric and Dusti Krchnak of Dallas and Kyle and Erin Krchnak of Bryan. Micki received immense joy from seeing her grandchildren, Katy, Kinsey, Emmalyn and Kaden; they loved their Nanny and will miss her greatly.
On June 20, 2023, visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with Rosary being said at 1:30 p.m., and the funeral Mass at 2 p.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church of Bay City with the Rev. Michael Rother and the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating.
Burial will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Reception for family and friends will immediately follow the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Church in support of her nephew, Father Michael. Checks or cash can be made out to the church at 400 E. 5th Street, Halletsville, Texas 77964, in memory of Micki Krchnak.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.