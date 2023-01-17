Melody Rabke Jan 17, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Melody RabkeNovember 1, 1960 –January 13, 2023Melody Rabke, 62, of Bay City, TX passed away Friday January 13, 2023. She was born November 1, 1960 in Yorktown, TX to O’Dell and Linda Ziese Rabke.Melody was a dedicated and loving mother and friend. She was enjoying her retirement from Walmart, where she worked for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and loved her Dr. Pepper!She is survived by her daughter Vanessa (Emiliano) Almaguer, sisters Carol (Ray) Semper, Sandra (Raymond, Jr) Jones, brothers Robert (Angie) Rabke, O’Dell (Suzanne) Rabke Jr. and Raymond Rabke.She is preceded in death by her parents and niece Kayla Sullivan.Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday January 21, 2023 with a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home.You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.comMemorials can be given to the donor’s choice.Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Raymond Rabke Sandra Kayla Sullivan Melody Pepper Funeral Service Parents Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune