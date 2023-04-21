Mary Helen Garza, of age 66, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Victoria, Texas. She was born November 1, 1956 in Bay City, Texas to the late Natividad Estrada Sr. and Rebecca Zepeda Estrada.
Mary, who went by Helen, loved to do many things. One of her most favorite things to do was to help others. She always put others before her. She also loved to babysit all kids of all ages. Helen loved praising and serving the Lord. She would sing, play the tambourine, and play the piano as a way of showing her love for God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; Jimmy; and sisters, Juanita, Rachel, and Amelia.
She is survived by her loving husband, Horacio Garza; son, Christopher; daughter, Crystal; brothers, Natividad Jr., Valerio, and Pete; and sisters, Luz, Paula, Jerri, Irene, Hope, and Sandra.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Jorge Lara officiating.
Interment will immediately follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas. Pallbearers for Mrs. Garza will be her son, Christopher; and nephews, Teddy Jr., Tristen, Mathew, Theodoro, and Jose Jr.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.