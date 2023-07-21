Marshall Alan Van Dyke, 73, of Markham, Texas passed away July 20, 2023. He was born July 6, 1950 in Luling, Texas to the late Herman Wilson Van Dyke and Juanita Etheridge Van Dyke.
Marshall "PaPa Marshall" was a very loving man, he never met a stranger, he would say hi to everyone. He loved Fishing, Hunting, Rodeo, Houston Astros, watching his Grand-kids compete in Football, Basketball, Track and Softball, and loved going to the country to either Marty or Jim Bob's land to visit and lend a helping hand. A truck driver by trade, he loved going on a road trip driving trucks for different people. What set him apart from almost any crowd was his love for the Lord. He truly dedicated himself to the Lord quoting scriptures, making sure everyone knew God and was going to church, and praying thanksgivings. He said he felt blessed every day, and it showed by how happy he was. He loved his church family and really looked forward to his men's bible study group that he attended twice a week. He touched so many lives with his time on earth. Most would see him in his spare time walking the isles at HEB or Walmart just talking to people. Or others would see him helping pass out food at the Harvest house, or just lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Our hearts are broken, and he will truly be missed but we know he is rejoicing with the Lord and enjoying a bag of popcorn.
Survivors include daughters, Crystal Baker (Bryan) and Tiffany Bradford; sons, Marty Van Dyke and Jim Bob Van Dyke; sister, Sandra Hayes (Billy); brothers, Mickey Van Dyke and Roger Van Dyke; the mother of his children, Sharon Rather (Eddie “Griz”); and grandchildren, Brett Baker, Brock Van Dyke, Emma Baker, Peyton Van Dyke and Caden Bradford.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Lane Par Due officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be Jim Bob Van Dyke, Marty Van Dyke, Eddie “Griz” Rather, Brock Van Dyke, Brett Baker, Mickey Van Dyke, Crystal Baker and Bryan Baker.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.