Marion Bennett Coker
March 9, 1940 –
February 25, 2023
Marion Bennett Coker, 82, of Bay City, Texas, passed away February 25, 2023, at home. He was born March 9, 1940, to the late Amos Edward and Annabelle Coker in Edgar, Texas.
Marion worked for the Railroad in his early years before beginning a long career at Stanley Stores. He completed his working career as a USPS rural route mail carrier. He was a member of Bay City Kiwanis Club for a number of years and always enjoyed cooking for the annual pan-cake supper.
Marion graduated from Yoakum High School in 1958 where he met his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Thumann-Coker. They married December 13, 1958 at Austin Street Baptist Church in Yoakum, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elaine Coker; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith Marie Jarrett (Doug) and Kerri Elaine Wikoff (Lee). Marion is the grandfather of three, Matthew Bennett Jarrett (Lindsey), Bryan Kiley Green (Vanessa) and Melissa Elaine Ursery (Travis); and five precious great granddaughters, Eva Alaska Jarrett, Nina Holland Jar-rett, Mila Jae Green, Emilia Blake Ursery and Marlo Elaine Ursery. He is also survived by his brother, Delton Coker (Ruby); sister, Marie Lawrence; numerous nieces and nephews; along with many beloved friends, including his best friends for many years, Chester and Peggy Sassman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Annabelle Coker; and brother-in-law, Robert Lawrence.
Marion was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City since moving there in 1966 and served as a Deacon for many years. He also led a youth boys Sunday School class early on and went on to lead an adult class. As a quiet leader he had a strong knowledge of biblical history and enjoyed sharing his faith with others.
Marion enjoyed date nights with his beautiful and loving wife going to Blackcat sporting events, movies, traveling and cheering on the Houston Astros. Competitive in nature, he was an avid golfer, enjoyed coaching and playing softball, snow skiing and most of all spending time with his family. Attending his grandchildren’s sporting events was his favorite and he missed very rarely. He also enjoyed playing dominoes with family and friends.
The family is especially thankful for the care he received at Matagorda Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Hermann Memorial southwest and Angel’s Health Care & Hospice. Visits and the outpouring of love from family and friends has been a source of comfort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Men’s Ministry.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City, led by Pastor Lane ParDue.
“I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:14
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home, located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515; (979) 849-4343.