Mario A. Martinez died unexpectedly on June 28, 2023, at the age of 69. He was born on June 2, 1954, in Bay City, Texas, to Charlie Martinez Jr. and Mary Louise Martinez.
Mario married the love of his life, Louann, in 1994, and during their 29 years of marriage, they welcomed two beautiful daughters into the world. He was a devoted father who encouraged his daughters to follow their dreams. Mario shared his love of hunting, fishing, and adopting stray animals with the girls and, through his actions, instilled the importance of education, a strong work ethic, and integrity. He also loved spending time in Rockport on his cherished boat, Bella G’s (Beautiful Girls).
Mario received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southwest Texas State University, and went on to spend nearly five decades navigating the Texas government and political arenas. He began his career in 1975 as a legislative aide to former State Rep. Tom Uher, where he worked for ten years and served as chief of staff for four years.
In 1996, Mario and Louann established Martinez & Associates and continued to forge strong relationships with key lawmakers and policymakers, eventually leading to independent government relations consulting. Mario represented law enforcement entities and major industries in some of the most challenging and contentious issues debated by the Texas Legislature over the last decade. Throughout his personal and professional life, Mario touched the lives of many. Those who had the privilege of knowing him will miss him dearly and remember his priority was always “family first.”
Mario is survived by his wife, Louann; daughters, Avery and fiancé Ryan Harrington, McKenna, and lifelong honorary daughter Meg Green; sisters, Cecilia Martinez (Austin), and Julia and husband Ernie Ebanks (Cayman Islands); brother, Charlie and wife Theresa Martinez III (Bay City); nephew, Charles Martinez and partner Trevor Kent (Los Angeles); nieces, Nicole Martinez (Austin), Mallory and husband Demiko Dracket (Cayman Islands), and Annemarie Ebanks (Cayman Islands); and great nieces, Clarice and Addison Warnock.
The family invites all who wish to celebrate Mario’s life to join them on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway, Home for Hope Sanctuary, Austin, Texas. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the following organizations: Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) Charities; Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Foundation; or The Humane Society and Adoption Center of Rockport, Texas.