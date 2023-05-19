Marilyn Luksovsky Sitz

Marily Luksovsky Sitz, 81, went to be with our Lord on May 16, 2023. She was the daughter of Frank and Hilda Luksovsky Jr. of Moulton, Texas, born, March 8, 1942.
Marilyn and her husband David raised a family and raised a business. After having children, South Texas Corrugated Pipe was born. Marilyn served the business in all capacities for many years, from answering phones to loading trucks.
Marilyn was an avid birder, who traveled several continents to expand her “Life List” of birds. She has many birder friends, with very long lists. Wild Warbler Wednesdays in the country were her favorite! She was instrumental in the development of the Matagorda County Birding Nature Center and Mad Island Marsh Audubon Christmas Bird Count, which has become a nationally known event.
Marilyn held many positions in various clubs and civic organizations. She was tickled to be named Bay City Woman of the Year and very proud to share the George Holst Economic Development Award, with her husband, David.
Marilyn was a committed Lutheran, active tennis player and accomplished seamstress, enjoying quilting, embroidery, and crochet. She loved gardening and antiquing.
Her family, who will miss her dearly, are her loving husband of 63 years, David Sitz; children, Bradley (Nicole Welfel) Sitz and Becca Sitz (Fred Rodd); grandchildren, David Brae (Isadora) Sitz and Savanna (Zane) Rodriquez; and Marilyn’s sister, Georgie (Frank) Bridges and her family from Goldthwaite, Texas.
Lunch was served at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3000 9th St., Bay City, TX 77414. Following lunch, the family received visitors from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m.
Interment followed at Matagorda Cemetery, Matagorda, Texas. Pallbearers were Paul Galow, Dr. Brent Ortego, Doug Petter, Fred Rodd, Zane Rodriquez and David Brae Sitz. Honorary Pall-birders were Arlene Bennett, Delaine Briscoe, Bettye Jo Lowry, Karen McBride, Sherry Head Rothermel and Francine Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matagorda County Birding Nature Center, www.mcbnc.org, are appreciated. The address is 1025 SH 35 South, Bay City, TX, 77414.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home; (979) 245-4613.