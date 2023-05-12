Manuel Ramos Sr., 93, of Wadsworth, Texas passed away May 4, 2023. He was born September 7, 1929 in Fannin, Texas to the late Mike Ramos and Dolores Garza Ramos.
He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and continued to serve our country as commander of the Bay City American Legion Post 11 for several years. Apart from doing construction and carpenter work, he worked for the Texas Highway Department for 10 years and for LCRA for 17 years before retiring. When he had the opportunity, he enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and entertaining others.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Evangelina V. Ramos; and his son, Manuel Ramos Jr. As the youngest of 12 siblings, he is also preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughters, Sylvia Ramos and Margarita Ramos; sons, Oscar Ramos (America) and Marc Anthony Ramos; grandchildren, Monica Ramos, Karizma Alvarado and Manuel Isaiah Ramos; and great grandson; Adrian Ray Gonzales.
A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City, Texas. Funeral Mass was at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers were Oscar Ramos, Marc Anthony Ramos, Rey Ramos, Marcus Zarate, Pete Gonzales, Elpidio Gonzales, and Manuel Isaiah Ramos.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.