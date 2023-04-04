Funeral services for Lovie Baugh of Sweeny, Texas will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, Brazoria, Texas with Dr. T. L. Richardson, eulogizing. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery in Old Ocean, Texas.
Lovie will be greatly missed, but we are thankful God blessed her to be with us 85 years. There are so many memories. Her smile could light up a room and she was full of love and spirit.
She leaves to cherish her memories, five daughters, Linda Smith (Kenneth), Naomi Dickson (Arnold), Norma Baugh-Johnson (Tony), Terry Murray (Kenneth) and Dinah Lovelady (Walter); two step-children, Eddie Baugh Jr. and Mary Baugh Stone; seven grandchildren, Kimberely Baugh-White, Albert Dickson, Christopher Dickson, Kennisha Murray, Stacie Dickson, LaTisha Lovelady and Ja-Nayah Earle; four great grandchildren, Quenin Baugh, Dason Boniby, Daija White and Tremaine “Trey” Dickson; two aunts, Marilyn Lacey and Ora Fields; four sisters-in-law, Viola Grice, Gale Banks Jackson, Cheryl Baugh and Ursula Baugh-Tims; three brothers-in-law, Lester Baugh, Alonzo Baugh and Patrick “Kent” Baugh; six nieces, Brenda Grice Ratliff, Jody Davis, Gale Griggs, Dale Griggs, Audra Bree Higgins and Jimetria Grice; two nephews, Kenneth Grice and Eddie Grice; nine special friends, Edith Grovey, Ava Lee Cravens, Maxine Alleyne, Leola Phillips, Connie Ward, Julie Lewis, Dorothy Jean McKinney, Marjorie Archie, and Betty Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be same day of service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with E. Viola and Son Funeral Home, 979-345-3433.