Lorraine Ann Holub Lynch May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 4, 1940 - May 2, 2023Lorraine Ann Holub Lynch, 82, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away May 2, 2023. She was born August 4, 1940, in Bay City, Texas, to the late William Holub and Annie Hickl Holub.Survivors include her husband, Bobby Lynch Jr.; son, Randy Lynch (Donna); daughters, Judy Mardis (Mike) and Wendy Hoffman (John); sister, Margie Finley (Jim); grandchildren, Lynsey Hafernick (Derek), Tyler Mardis (Erica), Emily Reed (Bryce), Kaley Hoffman and Lesley Hoffman; great grandchildren, Clayton Hafernick, Dylan Hafernick, Ashton Hafernick, Brooks Mardis, Olivia Mardis and Blake Reed.Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 2 p.m., with Fr. Stephen Vacek officiating.Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be Randy Lynch, Mike Mardis, John Hoffman, Tyler Mardis, Derek Hafernick, and Bryce Reed.We would like to share a special thank you to the care takers we were blessed to have, Willie Green, Sherry Carrell, Jessica Wied, Angels Home Health, and Angels Hospice.Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune