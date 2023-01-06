Lewis Franklin Smith, 79, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on October 10, 1943, in Collegeport, Texas to the late Melvin Roy Smith and Mable Lee Christian.
He was a loving and devoted father and husband. He married the love of his life, Mary Anne Zbranek on November 6, 1978. When he wasn’t fishing, he was watching his favorite Western shows on television. He will be missed by many.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tommy Smith, Alfred Smith, Charlie Wayne Smith; sister, Doris Smith; daughter, Shannon Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anne Smith; sisters, Gail Helwig, Mary Lou Thurman, Joyce Cochran; brother, Jasper Roy Smith; two grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and family.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Chris Webber officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers for Mr. Smith are Nathan Zbranek, Jason Zbranek, Gussie Sahart, Gary Supak, Terry Supak and Lambert Brune.
In lieu of flowers, Lewis requested that donations be made to the
St. Jude’s Cancer Research Center.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home 979-245-4613.