Laurie Marie Engbrock passed away January 30, 2023 at the age of 55. She was born in Bryan, Texas on July 17, 1967 to James Edward Engbrock and Mary Ruth Wunsch Engbrock.
Laurie graduated Bay City High School in 1985. She worked in medical records at Matagorda General Hospital for several years. She then became a volunteer at Holy Cross School where she found immense pleasure interacting with the students.
Laurie carried all the crosses she was given in life with pure grace. She was the most positive person, always having a smile on her face. She taught us many life lessons, one of those being resiliency. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
She loved playing cards, Bunco, watching football (Aggies), watching baseball (Astros) and being around loved ones.
She is survived by her loving family; her parents James and Ruth Engbrock; her sister Lisa Owens & husband Mike and her two beloved nephews, Ryan and Hunter Owens. She is also survived by countless aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her infant brother James Marcus, and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. with Father Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone, Texas on February 5, 2023 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, it was Laurie’s wish that donations be made to Holy Cross School in her memory. It would bring her a great level of comfort, as Laurie had a tremendous amount of love for little children.
