Larry Davis
July 12, 1951 – April 2, 2023
Larry was born on July 12, 1951, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on April 2, 2023, following a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was one of six children born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert Morris Davis and Hazel Jeanette Bell Davis.
As a child, he lived in Highway Village, an area north of Corpus Christi, where he attended the local Baptist Church and where his older brother, Joe, was baptized. Like so many other things, he followed Joe’s lead and was also baptized, accepting Jesus as his Savior.
He joined the Army in 1968 and often said he turned 18 on the plane from Germany to Vietnam, where he served one tour. He retired from the Army in 1980. He was a proud veteran and loved his country. He worked with the Sheriff’s Department for many years and headed up a narcotics task force for Matagorda and Wharton Counties. His final career was as a flood insurance adjuster, but his heart was always on the farm. He did love his cattle and horses, and he just may have spoiled them a bit!
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Paula; and oh-so-loved son, Steven. He also leaves behind his adored granddaughters, Cassie (Roy) Chase and Amanda (Douglas) Hinds; and seven great-grandchildren. Rylie Chase was the apple of his eye, and he loved them all – Jocelyn, Madysen, Carigyn and Waylen Chase, Mason Moncrief and Dayz Hinds. His Godchildren, Sarah and John Ottinger, were so very special to him! He is also survived by his sisters, Ginger Susan Helm and Sherry Lou Evans; along with many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his big brother, Robert Joe Davis, and his little brothers, Clayton Glen and Jerry Anthony Davis.
Every evening Larry would send a message to Cassie, Amanda, Sarah and Rylie, telling them they were loved and goodnight. He would often pull pranks on Steven, saying he was leaving him memories – oh, what memories we will all have of him. Later in life, he embraced Facebook and, most mornings, posted a positive message that began with “It’s time to get that smile on.”
Throughout the years, Larry had many friends. The family would especially like to thank Ernie Fenoglio and Jimmy Brangan for being there and taking him to the farm so many days after he could no longer drive. Many thanks also go to Ronnie Kubecka, Nubbin Chamblee, Dan Thorne, Sam Hurta, Kent Mayfield and many other good friends, too numerous to list.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at First Baptist Church Bay City, with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
“I’ve had a grateful life, none of it deserved. It has all been by grace. I am a sinner, saved and loved by generous grace.”