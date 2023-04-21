Judith Diane Miller, 72 of Surfside, Texas passed away peacefully in the hospital after a long hard-fought struggle with heart disease and complications.
As one of three children, Diane was born in Watonga, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Irene Dillard on July 27, 1950.
The family moved to Brazoria Texas in 1951, where she was raised and graduated high school. She later married Larry Tucker and had three boys.
She began her career working at Brazoria County Court House in Angleton Texas while attending night school to become a certified appraiser. She later moved to Bay City Texas where she worked until her retirement at Matagorda County Appraisal District.
In 1994 Diane married Bruce Miller and moved to Surfside, Texas, where she lived the rest of her life with her deep-seated love of the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Dillard; son Larry Tucker Jr.; and her husband, Bruce Miller.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jody and Ray Tucker; brother, Mike Dillard; and step-children, Amber Hartman, Melissa Appleton, and Shawn Miller; along with many grandchildren.
Diane was a very caring and compassionate person with a huge kind heart. She was extremely selfless and loving of her family and friends, and will be greatly missed and loved by all that knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society to honor her lost loved ones from cancer in recent years.