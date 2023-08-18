John “Boogie” Stevens departed his earthy home to his heavenly home, to be with Jesus and his loving wife, Ruth, on August 14, 2023, at 11:56 a.m. His life was one of devotion to his faith, family, and friends.
John was born on February 10, 1933, in Bay City, TX to Ben and Maud Lee Stevens. He was the second of four boys.
He is survived by daughters, Mitzi Marie Wiggin and husband Les, and Patti Vee Drachenberg and husband Ron; grandchildren, Dorcas and Steven Bentley, Michael and Heidi Wiggin, John and Shannon Drachenberg, Chandra and Clayton Goodman, Paul and Leah Drachenberg, Steven and Leslie Wiggin, and Keith Wiggin; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Lily Ve, Cedric Drachenberg, Sasha and Nadya Golovine, Allison Goodman, Wyatt and Nolan Drachenberg, Genevieve Wiggin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Northside Chapel in Bay City, TX. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastors David Rose and Tommy Griffin officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX. Pallbearers are Michael Wiggin, John Drachenberg, Paul Drachenberg, Steven Wiggin, Keith Wiggin, and Michael Pittman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northside Chapel or Coastal Plains Gideons in John’s memory.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.